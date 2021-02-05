WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Edge appearance, Intercontinental Title Triple Threat, rematch

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Royal Rumble winner Edge appears.

-Big E vs. Apollo Crews vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship.

-King Corbin vs. Dominik Mysterio.

Powell’s POV: Bianca Belair is oddly missing from the official preview despite winning the women’s Royal Rumble match. Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.