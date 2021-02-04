NXT TV viewership for the Edge’s appearance and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 610,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 720,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: A disappointing night, especially given the Edge crossover. NXT finished 51st with a .15 in the 18-49 demographic. AEW Dynamite won the night with 844,000 viewers, and finished third in the 18-49 demographic with a .42 in the cable ratings.