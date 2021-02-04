What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: Title match headlines next week’s show

February 4, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela for the TNT Championship.

-Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed” Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

-Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi.

Powell’s POV: AEW will obviously add to the lineup, but this was the least excited that I’ve been by a lineup they announced during Dynamite for the following week’s show. Wednesday’s episode will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.

