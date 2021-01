CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Tag Champs Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in a non-title match, MSK vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, and Grizzled Young Vets vs. Kushida and Leon Ruff in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches, and more (29:15)…

Click here for the January 28 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.