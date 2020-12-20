WWE TLC lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for the final WWE pay-per-view of 2020

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE TLC pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a TLC match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles in a TLC match for the WWE Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Asuka and a mystery partner for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for the Raw Tag Titles.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno Match.

Powell's POV: Join me for live coverage of WWE TLC beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main card at 6CT/7ET.