AEW Dynamite preview: Sting returns, 14-man tag match, No DQ match, and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela in a No DQ, non-title match.

-Sting appears.

-Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, MJF, and Wardlow vs. Trent, Chuck Taylor, Brandon Cutler, Darius Martin, Daunte Martin, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison in a 14-man tag match.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico.

-Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Big Swole and Sereena Deeb.

Powell’s POV: AEW added the No DQ match and Sting’s appearance since our last update. I am anxious to see how The Acclaim look in their first Dynamite match while working with a pair of in-ring generals. Dynamite will be live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for my live review of Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.