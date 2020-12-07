WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the last event of the Amway Center residency

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison in a handicap match.

-Randy Orton to visit the Firefly Funhouse.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. This will be the last show of the company’s residency at the venue. WWE main roster shows will move to Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida beginning with Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.