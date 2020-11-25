NXT TV preview: Ladder match for WarGames advantage

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-A member of Undisputed Era vs. a member of Pat McAfee’s Kings of NXT team in a ladder match to determine which team has the advantage in the WarGames match.

-Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae.

-Kevin Owens on commentary in place of Wade Barrett.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of NXT tonight at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available for Dot Net Members on Thursdays.