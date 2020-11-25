NXT TV preview: Ladder match for WarGames advantage

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.
-A member of Undisputed Era vs. a member of Pat McAfee’s Kings of NXT team in a ladder match to determine which team has the advantage in the WarGames match.
-Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae.
-Kevin Owens on commentary in place of Wade Barrett.
