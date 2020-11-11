NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American Championship
-Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles
-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li
-Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae
Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of NXT tonight at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available for Dot Net Members on Thursdays.
Be the first to comment