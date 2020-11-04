AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Full Gear go-home edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-John Moxley and Eddie Kingston meet face to face ahead of their AEW World Title match at Full Gear

-Ortiz and Sammy Guevara vs. MJF and Wardlow

-Miro vs. Trent

-Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky

-Cody, Billy, and Austin Gunn vs. John Silver, Colt Cabana, and “10” Preston Vance in a six-man tag match

-Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet

-Chris Jericho on commentary

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place and features final hype for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday night at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode. Join me for live coverage of AEW Full Gear on Saturday. Dot Net Members will hear a same night audio review that I will co-host along with Jake Barnett.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...