PROWRESTLING.NET LIVE AUDIO SHOW RETURNS MONDAY AT 3CT/4ET

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ProWrestling.net Live streams Mondays following WWE pay-per-view events at 3CT/4ET start time. The free, live audio show will be hosted by Jason Powell and “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay, who will be taking your phone calls coming out of WWE Hell in a Cell and Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory along with any additional other pro wrestling related topics you wish to discuss.

-If you can’t call in live, feel free to submit questions via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please write “Dot Net Live” in the headline.

-Listen to Prowrestling.net live online at PWAudio.net.

-Your phone calls are welcome and you can also listen live at 773-897-6321. Once you are connected, press one on your phone to signify that you wish to join the conversation (or do nothing to stay in listen only mode).

-If you can’t be by your computer during the live broadcast, call the same number and you can listen live on your phone.

-If you can’t listen live, a replay of each show will be available afterward. You can also submit questions via email to dotnetjason@gmail.com



