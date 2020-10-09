WWE Draft Tracker: The list of 2020 draft moves, eligible wrestlers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following draft picks were made during the October 9, 2020 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Round One

Drew McIntyre to Raw.

Roman Reigns to Smackdown.

Asuka to Raw.

Seth Rollins to Smackdown.

“The Hurt Business” Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander to Raw.

Round Two

AJ Styles to Raw.

Sasha Banks to Smackdown.

Naomi to Raw.

Bianca Belair to Smackdown.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to Raw.

Round Three

Ricochet to Raw.

Jey Uso to Smackdown.

Mandy Rose to Raw.

Rey and Dominick Mystero to Smackdown.

The Miz and John Morrison to Raw.

Round Four (final round of the night)

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to Raw.

Big E to Smackdown.

Dana Brooke to Raw.

Otis to Smackdown.

Angel Garza to Raw.

The following pool of wrestlers are eligible to be drafted during WWE Friday Night Smackdown: Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Drew Gulak, “Heavy Machinery” Otis and Tucker, “The Hurt Business” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP, Mickie James, “Lucha House Party” Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, Drew McIntyre The Miz and John Morrison, Murphy, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Naomi, “New Day” Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Shorty G, AJ Styles, and Jey Uso.

The following pool of wrestlers will be eligible to be drafted when the draft continues on Monday’s Raw: Andrade, Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Elias, Erik, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O’Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, “Retribution” Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, Retaliation, Matt Riddle, “The Riott Squad” Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, “The Street Profits” Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn, and Lars Sullivan.