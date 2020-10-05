WWE Raw preview: Six-man tag match, Bray Wyatt appearing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Randy Orton, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler.

-The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens with guest Bray Wyatt.

Powell’s POV: Raw is facing another NFL doubleheader tonight due to the Patriots vs. Chiefs match being pushed back a day. Raw is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



