AEW Dynamite preview: TNT Title match, six-man tag match, and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, and Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks.

-Brodie Lee vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship.

-Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse and Diamante.

-Chris Jericho appears.

Powell’s POV: Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode of Dynamite.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor's PJ Black discussing the ROH Pure Title tournament beginning on ROH Wrestling TV this weekend, ROH's COVID-19 safety precautions, his run in WWE as Justin Gabriel with The Nexus, wrestling as The Bunny, and more...