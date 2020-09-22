AEW “Late Night Dynamite” preview: The lineup for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW “Late Night Dynamite” television show.

-Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears.

-Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter.

-Chris Jericho will be on commentary.

Powell’s POV: This one-hour special is scheduled to air tonight at 11:30CT/12:30ET on TNT. It could be pushed back even later if the NBA playoff game runs long. Dynamite will also air in its usual two-hour slot on Wednesday. Assuming the game doesn’t run too late, my plan is to do live coverage of this show, so feel free to watch along with me if you stay up late tonight.



