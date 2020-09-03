Dot Net Weekly, NXT and WWE Raw poll results, NXT UK on WWE Network, Miz’s “Cannonball” on USA Network, TJP, Bob Evans, Steve Rickard, Marianna Komlos

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and previewing AEW All Out. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Tuesday’s NXT television show scored an B grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 31 percent of the vote. A finished second with each getting 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade, mostly due to that unsatisfying main event finish.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote from 31 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 30 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve (as we are for all shows these days), I gave the show a B grade and felt it was a big upgrade over the previous week’s creative train wreck.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic. First-run shows will resume on September 17.

-The latest edition of The Miz hosted “Cannonball” airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Evans is 48.

-TJP (TJ Perkins) is 36.

-The late Marianna Komlos was born on September 3, 1969. She played the role of Mrs. Cleavage in the Beaver Cleavage skits on WWE television. She died of breast cancer at age 35 on September 3, 1969.

-The late Steve Rickard was born on September 3, 1929. He died at age 85 on April 5, 2015.



