WWE Payback lineup: Seventh match announced for Sunday’s event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Payback event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship.

-Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy.

-Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin.

-Big E vs. Sheamus.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced the Riddle vs. Corbin match on Friday’s Smackdown. The big development on Friday night was the heel turn of Roman Reigns, who is now aligned with Paul Heyman heading into the pay-per-view. Join me for live coverage of WWE Payback on Sunday beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET.



