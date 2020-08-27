AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, fans returning

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF contract signing for the AEW Championship match at All Out.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in a gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles at All Out.

-Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a tables match.

-Big Swole vs. Britt Baker, Penelope Ford, and Reba in a handicap match.

-Chris Jericho returns to commentary.

-The Dark Order’s celebration for Brodie Lee’s TNT Title win.

-An update on Cody following last week’s show closing attack.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Tickets have been sold for the event at ten percent of the venue’s capacity of roughly 5,500. AEW Dynamite was preempted by TNT’s scheduled coverage of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday before the games were postponed in protest of Jacob Blake’s shooting. AEW Dynamite will return to Wednesday nights beginning next week. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of tonight’s episode at 7CT/8ET, and Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...