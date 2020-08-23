WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show results: Powell’s review of the pre-show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show

Aired live August 23, 2020 on WWE Network and social media

Orlando, Florida at Amway Center



The show will begin at the top of the hour…



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...