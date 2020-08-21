WWE SummerSlam lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE SummerSlam, which takes place Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

-Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Bayley vs. Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the U.S. Title.

-Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight.

-Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ, loser leaves WWE match.

Powell’s POV: The stipulation of Rose vs. Deville was changed from a hair vs. hair match, and it was also determined that Bayley’s match with Asuka will take place before Banks’s match with Asuka. Join me for live coverage of WWE SummerSlam on Sunday beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main show at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.