Sonya Deville’s granted temporary stalking protection order against attempted kidnapper, Mandy Rose was present and potentially targeted during the incident

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) filed a petition with a Florida court seeking protection from her attempted kidnapper Phillip A. Thomas II. “What are you doing, what do you want?” Deville recalled yelling at Thomas as part of the paperwork she filed in Hillsborough County, Florida, which was obtained by TampaBay.com. “That is when I realized this person was not here to rob me, he was there to hurt me.”

The petition also revealed that fellow WWE wrestler Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) was in the home with Deville when Thomas broke in on Sunday morning. Deville wrote that she and Rose had just enough time to escape the home through the garage because Thomas followed them and mistakenly thought they went upstairs. Deville and Rose fled in her car and called police. Thomas was still in the home when police arrested him, and he was found with a knife, mace, zip ties, window punches, and duct tape. Thomas admitted to police that he intended to kidnap Deville.

Deville wrote that she later found Thomas’s messages on her Instagram page. “The nature of the messages from this account were obsessive, suicidal, idolizing, saying, ‘You are the only person I will ever love,'” Berenato wrote in the petition. She found a second account with similar grammar in which the person wrote: “Look outside, baby, by your pool. I’m here. I’m gonna kill that little bitch you have inside with you.” Read the full story at TampaBay.com.

Powell’s POV: A judge has granted Deville a temporary injunction against stalking violence. Thomas, who remains jailed, will have a hearing on Thursday regarding the prosecution’s motion to prevent his release on bail. The added details of the incident provided by Deville’s statement are even more horrifying. One can only hope that Thomas remains behind bars and gets the mental help that he clearly needs. I can’t emphasize enough that if any part of his behavior seems normal to you, please seek mental help immediately.