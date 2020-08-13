NJPW cancelled show due to a wrestler developing a fever

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling cancelled the Summer Struggle show that was scheduled to take place this morning in Ehime, Japan. The company reported through NJPW1972.com that the event was cancelled due to one of its wrestlers developing a fever.

“The wrestler immediately undertook additional COVID-19 testing, but New Japan Pro-Wrestling is still awaiting results,” reads the update. “Under NJPW’s Coronavirus guidelines, and acting in the best interests of health and safety for other wrestlers and fans in attendance, the decision was made to cancel tonight’s event.”

Powell’s POV: Now that’s how it’s done. NJPW deserves a lot of credit for the way they have conducted business during the pandemic. It’s hard to imagine some other companies being cautious enough to cancel an event due to one wrestler developing a fever. The next scheduled NJPW show is Sunday in Shizuoka.



