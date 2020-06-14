WWE Backlash lineup: The card for tonight’s event (live coverage)

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will stream today after being taped Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

-Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrision in a handicap match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Apollo Crews vs. Andrade for the U.S. Title.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. “The IIconcis” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Edge vs. Randy Orton.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus.

Powell’s POV: We’ll find out tonight if Edge vs. Orton is the greatest wrestling match ever (spoiler – Edge already said it can’t be). Join me for live coverage beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show that will be followed by the main show, which begins at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night. ProWrestling.net Live will return on Monday with Jake and I taking your Backlash and additional pro wrestling calls at PWAudio.net.