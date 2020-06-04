Paul Levesque media call, Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, Total Bellas, WWE Raw poll results, Mikey Whipwreck, Riho, Jazzy Gabert, Joe Malenko, Gorilla Monsoon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be hosting a media call today to promote Sunday’s NXT Takeover: In Your House event. We should have audio of the call available this afternoon as a free podcast.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-The Total Bellas season finale airs tonight on E! Network at 8CT/9ET. The episode is listed as “The Proposal”.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote of 36 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 18 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a B+ grade thanks largely to the three strong matches, including the Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins opener.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joe Malenko (Jody Simon) is 64.

-Mikey Whipwreck (John Watson) is 47.

-“Alpha Female” Jazzy Gabert (Marie Gabert) is 38.

-Riho (Riho Hime) is 23.

-The late Gorilla Monsoon (Robert Marella) was born on June 4, 1937. He died on October 6, 1999 due to complications from diabetes.



