WWE Money in the Bank lineup: New match and Kickoff Show match announced, plus Climb The Corporate Ladder MITB matches and four title matches 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view that will air Sunday on WWE Network and pay-per-view.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship.

-Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

-Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. “The Forgotten Sons” Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler vs. “Lucha House Party” Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a four-way for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Bayley vs. Tamina for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-MVP vs. R-Truth.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro (Kickoff Show).

Powell’s POV: WWE announced the MVP vs. Truth match and the Kickoff Show match today. The MITB matches were taped at WWE Headquarters and the matches took place simultaneously. Both matches will start on the ground floor and the briefcases will be hanging above a ring on the roof of the building in what are being billed as “Climb The Corporate Ladder” matches. Join me for live coverage on Sunday beginning with theKickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main card at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear a same night audio review hosted by Jake Barnett and I after the show.



