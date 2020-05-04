WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, The Rock, Scott Armstrong, Brad Maddox, Alicia Webb, Steve Mack, Mr. Fuji, Stu Hart, Big Boss Man, Dory Funk Sr.

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw was taped last Monday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will serve as the brand’s go-home show for the Money in the Bank event. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-Tonight’s Raw was originally scheduled to be held in Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE referee Scott Armstrong is 61 today.

-Brad Maddox (Tyler Kluttz Warner) is 36 today.

-Alicia Webb, who worked as Ryan Shamrock, is 41 today.

-The late Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) was born on May 4, 1934. He died at age 82 on August 28, 2016

-The late Dory Funk Sr. was born on May 4, 1919. He died of a heart attack at age 54 on June 3, 1973.

-Steve “Monsta” Mack turned 41 on Sunday.

-The late Stu Hart was born on May 3, 1915. He died at age 88 on October 16, 2003.

-Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turned 48 on Saturday.

-Ray “Big Boss Man” Traylor was born on May 2, 1963. He died of a heart attack at age 41 on September 22, 2004.



