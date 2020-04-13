WWE Raw, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Dustin Rhodes, Monty Brown, Tony Anthony, Nobuhiko Takada, Bill Alfonso, Harley Race, Antonino Rocca, Stan Stasiak, Balls Mahoney, Larry Sweeney

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw is live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE advertising is hyping appearances by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-Tonight’s Raw was originally scheduled to be held in Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The show is has been rescheduled as a WWE Friday Night Smackdown broadcast on Friday, September 18.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former pro wrestler Monty Brown is 50 today. He worked as Marcus Cor Von in WWE.

-The late Antonino Rocca (Antonino Biasetton) was born on April 13, 1927. He died due to complications following a urinary infection at age 49 on March 15, 1977.

-The late Stan Stasiak (George Emile Stipich) was born on April 13, 1937. He died of heart failure at age 60 on June 19, 1997.

-Tony Anthony is 60.

-Nobuhiko Takada is 58.

-The late Harley Race was born on April 11, 1943. He died of lung cancer at age 76 on August 1, 2019.

-Bill Alfonso (William Sierra) is 63.

-Dustin “Goldust” Rhodes (Dustin Runnels) is 51.

-The late Balls Mahoney (Jonathan Rechner) was born on April 11, 1972. He died of a heart attack at age 44 on April 12, 2016.

-The late Larry Sweeney (Alexander K. Whybrow) took his own life at age 30 on April 11, 2011.



