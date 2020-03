CategoriesUncategorized

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped February 7-9 in Las Vegas as Sam’s Town Live

Aired March 3, 2020 on AXS TV



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...