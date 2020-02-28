WWE 205 Live preview: Captain’s elimination tag match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Lio Rush’s team vs. Tony Nese’s team in a Captain’s Match.

Powell’s POV: Rush and Nese will wrestle in the match. They will each pick four partners for a 10-man elimination tag match. 205 Live streams live Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s review will be available on Saturday morning along with his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.



