CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS

Dot Net Awards 2019: Vote for the Pro Wrestling MVP Seth Rollins Cody Kazuchika Okada Chris Jericho Becky Lynch Kofi Kingston Adam Cole Jon Moxley Daniel Bryan Kenny Omega Brock Lesnar Nick Aldis Roman Reigns Jacob Fatu Sami Callihan Ronda Rousey Walter Tessa Blanchard Bray Wyatt Brian Cage Johnny Gargano Hiroshi Tanahashi Kota Ibushi Will Ospreay AJ Styles Tetsuya Naito Marty Scurll Jay White Charlotte Flair Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com) pollcode.com free polls



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ricky Starks on his NWA run, doing enhancement work for WWE, leaving NOLA due to Hurricane Katrina, the January 24 NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, his relationship with Nick Aldis, and much more...

