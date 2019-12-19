FITE TV and IWTV to stream Beyond Wrestling and GCW events tonight

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

FITE.TV issued the following press release to announce a Beyond Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling simulcast for Thursday, December 26.

Wrestling fans will be getting a big holiday gift on Thursday night, December 26 as Beyond Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling team up to present a special simulcast that will stream live on both IWTV and FITE.

At 8pm EST the season two finale of Beyond Wrestling’s critically acclaimed weekly series, Uncharted Territory, will air live on IWTV from Worcester, Massachusetts. At the same time, GCW’s Jimmy All The Way will stream live on FITE from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The two independent wrestling powerhouses will meet in the middle for the main event of Uncharted Territory, which will see the new GCW Champion, Rickey Shane Page, take on Beyond and GCW star, “Dirty Daddy” Chris Dickinson in a non-title match. In addition to streaming live on IWTV, this huge match will also air live on FITE during GCW’s intermission. Immediately following the match, Jimmy All The Way will continue on both FITE and IWTV.

This joint presentation puts an exclamation mark on a year that saw GCW successfully expand into several new markets, including Japan, and Beyond Wrestling present over thirty weekly episodic live events.

Beyond’s year will conclude on New Year’s Eve when they present Heavy Lies The Crown live on IWTV at 8pm EST.

Powell’s POV: If you’re looking for a night after Christmas pro wrestling fix then you clearly have good options.



